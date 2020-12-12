S. Korea's trade minister meets with USTR nominee
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has met with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. trade representative (USTR), the trade ministry said Saturday.
Yoo discussed pending trade issues with Katherine Tai, the chief trade counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee, during her four-day trip that ended on Friday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, without elaborating.
The meeting came before media reports that Biden nominated Tai, a China trade expert, to the top U.S. trade post.
Tai, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would lead the U.S. Trade Representative's office at a time of growing trade tensions with China.
Yoo also met with outgoing U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as well as Stephanie Murphy, a congresswoman and member of the House Ways and Means Committee, and John Hamre, president and CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, according to the ministry.
