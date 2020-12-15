Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moving up to Level 3 imminent, is gov't ready? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Level 3 will not work unless there is commitment to social distancing (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Do I also have it?' Long queues for virus testing (Donga llbo)
-- Large hospitals take backseat amid desperate situation to secure hospital beds (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't under 'deep consideration' for Level 3; citizens, medical staffs make 'outcry' (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party's legislative dictatorship blocks probe into administration, silences people (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Handing over USB flash drives, rice at N.K.-China border to be illegal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- This week critical juncture for hospital bed shortage crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- With worries that Level 3 may also fail, gov't hesitant over last resort (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Are COVID-19 patients the only sick people?' General patients are being pushed out (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Coronavirus shuts down businesses; only restaurants barely alive as they cannot die (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cases drop to 718 Sunday but guard remains up (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Brace for 1,200 new cases a day in coming week, KDCA warns (Korea Herald)
-- Moon's approval rating hits record low amid virus resurgence (Korea Times)
(END)