(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 14)

With the resurgence of infections, sickbeds for critically ill patients in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital, might run out any minute. According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Saturday, just 58 sickbeds were immediately available nationwide for serious COVID-19 patients as of Friday. They included 11 beds in the Greater Seoul area -- seven in Seoul, three in Gyeonggi Province and one in Incheon.