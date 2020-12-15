(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 15)

In the second quarter of this year, Korea's credit-to-gross domestic product gap -- an indicator that measures private-sector credit against the long-term trend to judge how much buffers are needed against potential financial risk -- reached 13.8 percentage points, up 4.4 percentage points from the previous quarter. The figure is higher than the 13.2 percentage points recorded in the second quarter of 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.