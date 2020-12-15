(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 15)
Undemocratic move
Ruling party hit for stopping opposition's filibuster
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) railroaded a revision to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) law at a plenary session of the National Assembly, Sunday. The move came a day after it managed to stop the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) from conducting a filibuster. The DPK with 174 seats invoked a motion and garnered support from smaller minority parties to secure the 180 votes required to halt the filibuster.
The development came three days after the DPK pledged to respect the PPP's action. How could the ruling party break its promise so easily and quickly? It cited the need for the Assembly to cooperate in checking the rapid spread of COVID-19.
The DPK's assertion sounded like a lame excuse in many respects. The number of daily new infections has surged over the past week, passing 1,000 for the first time Saturday. But the party was hell-bent on unilaterally passing a series of controversial bills through the Assembly. Actually, the DPK has remained quiet on the growing danger of the resurgent coronavirus. It is unreasonable for the DPK to link the pandemic to its move to end the PPP's bid to delay the passage of the bills.
The conservative PPP's filibuster failed to attract public attention in the beginning. But it began to get the spotlight when a group of freshman lawmakers vowed to participate. However, concerns were growing that the governing party might try to disrupt the action to pass the bills swiftly.
A filibuster is a legal tactic to delay parliamentary proceedings by allowing parties to express their opposition effectively to certain bills or issues. It has been the least democratic procedure to provide opposition parties with a chance to reveal their views to the people in defiance of a majority party's attempt to railroad contentious bills in a plenary session.
Any Assembly debate on proposed bills should be guaranteed to the fullest so the people can get enough information. The PPP has been against the amendment to the NIS law, arguing that it is aimed at transferring to the police the state spy agency's right to conduct anti-communist investigations. The DPK claims that it will prevent the agency from meddling in politics.
The PPP has raised concerns that the revision might weaken national security, enabling Pyongyang to boost espionage activities in collusion with North Korea sympathizers in the South.
The DPK once engaged in a filibuster over an anti-terror bill for eight hours in February 2016 when it was an opposition party. It is irresponsible for the party to ignore democratic procedures and renege on its pledges for a filibuster to ram through the contentious bill by using its supermajority status.
(END)