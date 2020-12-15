(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 15)

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has railroaded a number of bills, including the controversial act in regards to the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) for High-ranking Officials, through the National Assembly thanks to its supermajority. But the public shows a cold reaction to the move. The DP set the foundation for the establishment of a special law enforcement agency and pressed ahead with other bills aimed at punishing historical distortions of the May 18, 1980 Gwangju democracy movement and narrowing the scope of activities of the National Intelligence Service. However, a recent Realmeter poll points to a public being less than impressed. 54.2 percent of respondents found fault with the DP's pushing of the CIO Act while 39.6 percent supported it. President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell to 36.7 percent, the lowest ever.