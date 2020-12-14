Go to Contents
(LEAD) Hanwha Energy starts commercial production at Malaysian solar plant

16:53 December 14, 2020

(ATTN: FIXES figure in third para)

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Energy Corp., South Korea's renewable energy company, said Monday it has completed a 48-megawatt solar power plant in Malaysia and started commercial production.

In 2017, Hanwha Energy won a US$40 million project by the state-run utility firm Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to build the plant in Malaysia's northeastern state Perlis.

Under the project, Hanwha Energy will provide about 65,000 megawatt hours of electricity, enough to power 15,000 households, in the next 21 years, the company said.

Hanwha Energy Corp.'s 48-megawatt solar power plant in Chuping, northeastern state of Malaysia, is seen in this photo provided by the South Korean renewable energy company on Dec. 14, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

