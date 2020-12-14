KBO's KT Wiz bring back ace William Cuevas for 3rd season
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Monday that they will bring back Venezuelan ace William Cuevas for his third season.
The Wiz and Cuevas have reached a new deal worth US$1 million, including $250,000 in incentives, according to the KBO club.
The contract will be extended for another year if Cuevas meets some requirements in the 2021 season, it added.
The right-handed pitcher has gone 23-18 with a 3.84 ERA across 57 starts over the past two seasons.
In 2020, he went 10-8 with a 4.10 ERA in 27 games.
In the South Korean baseball postseason last month, Cuevas brought home the Wiz's first postseason win in franchise history, which dates back to 2015.
