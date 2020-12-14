LG CNS wins deal for digital tax administration system from Indonesia
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- LG CNS Co., an IT service unit of South Korea's LG Group, said Monday it has secured a 100 billion-won (US$91 million) deal to set up an electronic tax system in Indonesia.
LG CNS will build Indonesia's core tax administration system (CTAS) using latest technologies, including cloud and big data. The deal marks the largest e-government system contract by a South Korean firm.
The system will be used by 42 million taxpayers and 32,000 tax officials in Indonesia. LG CNS plans to establish the system by the end of 2024.
LG CNS said its previous projects with the Indonesian government helped the company to secure such a big deal. It set up a digital system for Indonesia's national police agency in 2007 and made the national financial information system in 2015.
LG CNS said Seoul's National Tax Agency also played a pivotal role to secure the latest project. While the company will set up the system, South Korean tax officials will run training programs for their Indonesian counterparts to better manage the tax services.
