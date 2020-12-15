Go to Contents
Recommended #top prosecutor

Justice ministry opens 2nd hearing on disciplinary action against top prosecutor

10:49 December 15, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A justice ministry panel reconvened Tuesday for a second meeting on whether to punish Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl for alleged misconduct.

The disciplinary hearing, unprecedented in the country's history, resumed at 10:30 a.m. at the government complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul. The first meeting last Thursday ended without reaching any conclusions.

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl arrives at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul on Dec. 15, 2020. (Yonhap)

Yoon faces allegations of ethical and legal misconduct, including surveillance of the judiciary, in a case brought forward by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.

Choo suspended the top prosecutor last month on six counts of alleged misdeeds, but Yoon returned to work after winning a court injunction against the order.

Yoon, who has denied all the allegations, was absent from Tuesday's meeting as he was during the first session last week.

The hearing was attended by his lawyers and four of the seven members of the disciplinary panel. Choo, as the petitioner, has not taken part in the process even though she is a member.

Eight witnesses have been asked to testify, including Shim Jae-cheol, head of the ministry's Internal Inspection Bureau. Shim was initially appointed as a member of the panel, but he recused himself last week.

The witnesses are seen as being evenly divided between Yoon's supporters and Choo's allies.

After questioning the witnesses, the panel will hear from Yoon's lawyers before entering internal deliberations and reaching a conclusion.

The top prosecutor's defense has taken issue with the fairness of the selection process for the panel members.

Shortly before Tuesday's hearing began, Yoon's lawyer, Lee Wan-kyu, said his team will request the recusal of two panel members.

If punished, Yoon will face one of five types of disciplinary action, ranging from reprimand to dismissal.

The four heaviest types of punishment, starting with a salary reduction, will require President Moon Jae-in to execute it.

Yoon is expected to seek legal action, including a court injunction, to overturn any punishment.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

