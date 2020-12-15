Hyundai Motor promotes domestic sales biz head to CEO
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, on Tuesday named the new CEO for its flagship unit in its latest senior executive reshuffle focusing on future growth.
The automotive titan promoted Chang Jae-hoon, an executive vice president who led Hyundai Motor Co.'s domestic sales business and its luxury marquee Genesis, to president and CEO of South Korea's top automaker.
Chang, 56, will focus on upgrading corporate culture and its innovations, the group added. Hyundai Motor's existing CEO Lee Won-hee, meanwhile, will concentrate on other areas including value chain developments.
The group said a slew of executives leading Hyundai Motor's future businesses, such as urban air mobility (UAM), autonomous driving and hydrogen fuel cell, have earned promotions.
Among newly promoted executives, 30 percent were from its future business and research sectors.
The group also named new leaders for its key affiliates, including Hyundai Mobis Co., Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. and Hyundai Wia Corp.
Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis will have Cho Sung-hwan, who has been leading the company's research and development (R&D) sector, as its new president, while Hyundai E&C promoted Yoon Young-jun, who has been managing the company's housing business unit, to its new CEO.
Hyundai Wia, a machinery and auto parts manufacturer, named Jung Jae-wook, who formerly led Hyundai Motor's procurement unit, as its new CEO.
