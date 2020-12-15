New open-world game 'Crimson Desert' to launch globally in late 2021
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean game developer Pearl Abyss said Tuesday that it will roll out its first open-world game "Crimson Desert" globally in the fourth quarter of next year.
The upcoming role-playing action adventure game will come out on PC and console platforms, allowing single-player narrative with online multiplayers, the company said.
The game is set in a fantasy world called Pywel, a war-torn land with many different territories and religions. As players progress through the game, events will unfold, shaping the destinies of all characters involved.
An open world is a game mechanic of using a virtual world that allows a player character to explore and approach objectives freely, which is rarely used by local developers that mostly adopt a massively multiplayer online role-playing (MMORPG) mechanic.
"Crimson Desert" is Pearl Abyss' most-anticipated game since its megahit online game "Black Desert." The game has gained over 40 million players across PC, console and mobile platforms and grossed over US$2 billion in global revenue.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)