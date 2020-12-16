Korean-language dailies

-- Moon highlights importance of anti-corruption investigation agency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't pushes coronavirus testing at pharmacies (Kookmin Daily)

-- Disciplinary panel concludes without hearing top prosecutor's final words (Donga llbo)

-- Anti-corruption investigation agency might have prevented ex-president scandal: Moon (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Senior home care in danger, leads to cluster infection (Segye Times)

-- Disciplinary panel unilaterally decides without hearing top prosecutor's final words (Chosun Ilbo)

-- It took 18 hours for 83-year-old to be admitted at ER (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Emergency rescue fund to exceed 4 tln won (Hankyoreh)

-- Concerns surround anti-corruption investigation agency over 'political neutrality' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 300,000 won monthly child allowance to be provided starting in 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party mulls over freezing rent following Moon's remarks (Korea Economic Daily)

