(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 16)

The PPP has changed its name three times in three years — from the Saenuri Party to the Liberty Korea Party to the United Future Party. Despite the name changes, the PPP failed to revive itself because of its inability to get support from the public. After suffering crushing defeats in four consecutive elections at both local and national levels since 2017, the party is still being shunned by a majority of the public. With no presidential hopefuls in sight, the PPP appears stuck in the past despite its obvious need to turn over a new leaf.