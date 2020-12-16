Job losses extended to 9th month in Nov. amid pandemic
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of employed people in South Korea declined for the ninth straight month in November as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to deal a blow to the job market, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.2 million last month, 273,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
But the pace of the decline eased last month from October, when the number of jobs fell by 421,000, the sharpest on-year decline in six months, as softened virus curbs boosted economic activities.
The country has reported job losses every month since March, when the nation lost about 195,000 jobs, the first on-year job loss since 2009, due to the fallout of the pandemic.
The country's jobless rate rose 0.3 percentage point on-year to 3.4 percent in November, the data showed.
