Samsung, LG win dozens of accolades at CES 2021 Innovation Awards
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday they have won dozens of honors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 Innovation Awards as the South Korean electronics giants vow to introduce cutting-edge technologies and products at the world's largest tech expo.
The CES Innovation Awards is an annual event that honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. It is sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which also hosts CES 2021, the organization's first-ever, all-digital event taking place from Jan. 11 to 14.
Samsung said 44 of its products and service solutions grabbed CES 2021 Innovation Awards honors, including four Best of Innovation accolades.
The Best of Innovation award is given to those rated highest across the product categories.
Among Samsung's 44 award-winning honorees, 16 were from TVs, followed by 11 from mobile devices, nine from home appliances, four from semiconductors, three from audio products and one from monitor.
Samsung, the world's largest TV and smartphone vendor, said its next-generation display and smart TV accessibility solution have been named Best of Innovation winners. Its Galaxy Note 20 5G smartphones and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition were also Best of Innovation honorees.
LG received its largest-ever 24 honors at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards, including two Best of Innovation distinctions.
The company said its 48-inch OLED TV and InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with a voice recognition feature took Best of Innovation honors in the gaming and home appliances categories, respectively.
LG, the world's largest OLED TV vendor, said its OLED TV won a total of five honors in three categories at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards.
Both Samsung and LG have confirmed their participation in CES 2021. They are scheduled to hold virtual press conferences on Jan. 11 to introduce their new products and innovations.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)