Gist of S. Korea's 2021 economic policy plan
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for next year. The measures are aimed at boosting the economic recovery momentum and preparing for long-term growth in the post-pandemic era.
Managing economic policy in response to pandemic
- to maintain expansionary macroeconomic policy
- to balance economic policy and antivirus quarantine measures
- to manage economic risks at home and abroad
Reinvigorating economic vitality
- to boost domestic demand swiftly
- to promote investment
- to strengthen competitiveness of exports
Improving people's livelihoods, boosting regional economy
- to stabilize job market and create jobs
- to support smaller merchants
- to help companies carry out business activities stably
- to revitalize regional economy and promote balanced development
Promoting innovative growth
- to take the lead in digital, innovative economy
- to support venture firms, nurture new industries
- to revitalize manufacturing sector
- to promote service sector, build cultural powerhouse
Preparing for sustainable future
- to transform into eco-friendly, carbon-free economy
- to enhance productivity
- to promote structural reforms in finance, public, labor sectors
- to tackle fall in population, low birthrate
Promoting inclusive economy, fairness
- to build social and labor safety net
- to narrow pandemic-driven divides
- to promote fairness, cooperation
- to improve people's safety, quality of life
