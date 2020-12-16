Seoul stocks trim early gains late Wednesday morning on lockdown concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains from U.S. stimulus hopes late Wednesday morning, as concerns of a broader lockdown increased over the surging new coronavirus outbreaks here.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.72 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,767.54 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI opened higher after a two-session retreat, largely on rosy expectations that the world's largest economy would hasten a fresh stimulus deal before its previous benefits expire by the end of the year.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.13 percent, following Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's comment that lawmakers would have to stay in Washington until the US$748 billion relief deal is clinched.
But the KOSPI's gains eased as the country added a fresh record high of 1,078 more COVID-19 cases. Health authorities said the current second-highest social distancing measures have failed to curb the virus spread, hinting it would not hesitate for the toughest Level 3 if necessary.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.27 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.43 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem rose 2.12 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI moved up 1.45 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 1.75 percent, while Celltrion declined 1.67 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, added 1.06 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO climbed 0.83 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver edged up 0.18 percent, with its rival Kakao rising 0.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,092.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.75 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)