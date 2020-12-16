Go to Contents
Baseball league announces 2021 regular season schedule

16:24 December 16, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league announced its 2021 regular season schedule Wednesday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the new season will begin on April 3, with the 10 clubs each playing 144 games.

Teams can launch their spring training sessions anytime after Feb. 1.

The opener of the Futures League, the KBO's minor league, will be held on April 6, to lead a total of 605 games.

The 2020 season was originally scheduled to kick off on March 28, but it was pushed back to May 5 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In this file photo taken on May 5, 2020, the opening game of the 2020 season of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) takes place between the Doosan Bears and the LG Twins at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
