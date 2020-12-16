Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Samho

Hyundai Samho to spin off industrial equipment division

17:38 December 16, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a midsized shipbuilder here, will turn its industrial equipment division into a wholly owned subsidiary to boost the division's competitiveness, its parent Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday.

The new entity, named Hyundai Infra Solutions Co., will be launched on May 3 next year, Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

Hyundai Samho will focus on the construction of ships, while the envisioned spin-off entity will be dedicated to manufacturing industrial equipment.

"The spin-off aims to enhance the division's competitive edge and help it focus on its own business," Korea Shipbuilding said.

This file photo, taken on Sept. 15, 2020, shows a very large container ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping in waters off the coast of Haenam, South Jeolla Province, southwestern South Korea. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK