UN passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 16th consecutive year

02:09 December 17, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for improvements to human rights conditions in North Korea.

The resolution marks the 16th of its kind since 2005.

The U.N. again condemned "in the strongest terms, the systematic, widespread and gross violations" of human rights by North Korean authorities.

It also expressed "very serious concern" about what it called "persistent reports of torture and sexual and gender-based violence."

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

