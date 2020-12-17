Go to Contents
06:58 December 17, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon approves ministry's decision on suspending top prosecutor Yoon for 2 months, Choo seeks to resign (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon at last approves punishment on Yoon, Choo insists to step down (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon punishes top prosecutor, Yoon vows to file lawsuit (Donga llbo)
-- Moon approves punishment on Yoon; Choo to resign (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon approves plan to punish Yoon, Choo files resignation (Segye Times)
-- After all that fuss comes 'suspension for 2 months' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon signs plan to suspend Yoon, announced early morning, at night (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon approves 2-month suspension of Yoon; Choo to resign (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon approves punishment of Yoon, Choo expresses plan to resign (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's economic recovery to come in H2 of 2021 at earliest (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Future of Korea lies on AI: Kim Jae-chul (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon suspended, Justice Minister Choo offers to quit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Once again, Korea's COVID-19 cases soar to new daily high (Korea Herald)
-- Moon approves suspension from duty of chief prosecutor (Korea Times)
(END)

