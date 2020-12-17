Son Heung-min nets his 11th goal this season over Liverpool
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's Korean star Son Heung-min has tied for the lead in goals in the Premier League, netting his 11th of the season against Liverpool.
In an away game at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, on Wednesday (local time), Son's goal in the 33rd minute equalized the score at 1-1.
But his team lost to Liverpool 2-1 due to Roberto Firmino's late-minute header, dropping Tottenham to second place in the league standings with 25 points.
With the 11th goal, the South Korea-born forward shared the top position on the Premier League's top scorers table for the 2020-2021 season with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton.
For the entire season, Son has netted a total of 14 goals, including three in the UEFA Europa League.
Moreover, it is Son's 99th goal for Tottenham Hotpur since he joined the Premier League club in the 2015-2016 season.
From the beginning of the match, Liverpool dominated the game and took the 1-0 lead on Salah's goal in the 26th minute.
Seven minutes later, Son took a through pass from Giovani Lo Celso near the goal area and dragged the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
His goal went to a video assistant referee review, or VAR check, to determine if Son was offside on the play.
Son was replaced by Dele Alli in the 42nd minute.
The 1-1 match ended in the 90th minute with Firmino's winner to drive Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table with 28 points.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)