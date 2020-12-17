Top prosecutor seeks court injection against disciplinary measure
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief prosecutor will file for an injunction in a Seoul court Thursday to halt the two-month suspension of his duty, his lawyer said.
Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl is protesting against the justice ministry's disciplinary measure, sanctioned by President Moon Jae-in, in connection with multiple accounts of "ethical and legal misdeeds."
Yoon plans to lodge a suit with the Seoul Administrative Court, calling for the withdrawal of the punishment and an injunction "within today," Yoon's lawyer, Lee Wan-kyu, said in a press statement.
Yoon's duty was suspended as of the start of the day, as Moon approved the ministry's decision, 14 hours after it was announced early Wednesday morning. Yoon is accused of violating the "political neutrality" rule as leader of the state prosecution service. His lieutenants also carried out a secret inspection of judges handling high-profile cases, according to Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.
