Thursday's weather forecast

09:00 December 17, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-10 Cloudy 30

Incheon 00/-8 Sunny 60

Suwon 01/-11 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 01/-9 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 02/-9 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon -1/-17 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 04/-6 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-5 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 04/-4 Cloudy 30

Jeju 08/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/-6 Sunny 0

Busan 06/-4 Sunny 0

(END)

