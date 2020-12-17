Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 December 17, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-10 Cloudy 30
Incheon 00/-8 Sunny 60
Suwon 01/-11 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 01/-9 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 02/-9 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon -1/-17 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 04/-6 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-5 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 04/-4 Cloudy 30
Jeju 08/04 Cloudy 30
Daegu 04/-6 Sunny 0
Busan 06/-4 Sunny 0
(END)