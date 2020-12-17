Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #South Korea #travel warning

S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid pandemic

10:45 December 17, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Thursday extended the special advisory recommending against traveling overseas for another month amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory calls for South Koreans not to go abroad unless the trip is essential and for those staying outside of the country to take extra precaution. The measure will be effective until Jan. 16 and can be extended again.

The extension came as foreign countries maintain their entry restrictions and the majority of international flights remain suspended over COVID-19 concerns, the ministry said.

S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid pandemic - 1

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK