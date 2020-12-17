Go to Contents
Australia names first female ambassador to Seoul

11:06 December 17, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Australia has tapped Catherine Raper, a senior career diplomat, as its new and the first female ambassador to South Korea, its embassy here said Thursday.

Raper, who most recently served as head of Australia's COVID-19 coordination unit, will be replacing the outgoing envoy, James Choi, who began his term here in 2016. She is expected to formally take office in Seoul in mid-January

Raper has also worked in Taipei, Washington and the Australian Permanent Mission to the World Trade Organization, according to the embassy.

This photo, provided by the Australian Embassy in Seoul on Dec. 17, 2020, shows Catherine Raper, the incoming ambassador to South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

