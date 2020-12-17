Hyundai E&C wins US$292 mln deals from Qatar
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a leading South Korean builder, said Thursday it has received deals worth a combined US$292 million to build a storage facility and a hospital in the Qatari capital of Doha.
Under a $210 million deal signed with Qatar's Public Works Authority, Hyundai E&C said it will build a storage facility in Al Rakhiya, located 50 kilometers southwest of Doha, by November 2023.
The facility can hold 22.5 million cubic meters of treated sewage effluent for use for agricultural or landscape irrigation.
Under a separate $82 million deal signed with Hamad Medical Corp., Hyundai E&C said it will build a 272-bed hospital in Doha by June 2022, a critical project in Qatar to secure more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
In Qatar, the coronavirus has killed 242 people and infected more than 141,400 people.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)