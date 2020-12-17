Seoul stocks extend losses late Thursday morning on virus concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Thursday morning amid growing concerns over a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 27.06 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,744.73 as of 11:20 a.m.
South Korea reported 1,014 new COVID-19 cases, the second-largest daily virus caseload, prompting authorities to consider enforcing the strongest social distancing measures, a quasi-lockdown.
The country's daily COVID-19 cases have reached new heights recently, hitting a record 1,078 cases Wednesday.
The possibility of more restrictions weakened investor sentiment despite hopes of U.S. lawmakers making progress toward a new stimulus deal.
Most large caps in Seoul traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 1.49 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was flat.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem slid 0.73 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI declined 1.24 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver shed 1.23 percent, with rival Kakao down 0.81 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 0.99 percent, while Celltrion remained unchanged.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, fell 1.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,093.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
