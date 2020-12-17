Parliamentary leaders of 5 MIKTA nations pledge joint response to COVID-19 challenges
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Parliamentary leaders of MIKTA, a five-nation partnership that includes South Korea, agreed Thursday to step up cooperation in tackling social and economic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement was reached during the 6th MIKTA Speakers' Consultation, held via a video link and hosted by South Korean National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Byeong-seug in Seoul.
The meeting virtually brought together parliamentary leaders of the five MIKTA nations -- Mexico, Indonesia, Korea, Turkey and Australia -- under the theme, "Complex Challenges and Parliamentary Leadership in a Pandemic Era."
Among them were Puan Maharani, the speaker of Indonesia's lower house, as well as Turkey's parliamentary speaker Mustafa Sentop.
"Acknowledging the need for new avenues of cooperation, shared responsibility, and global solidarity to tackle complex challenges in an unprecedented pandemic era ... we reiterated the critical role of MIKTA in multi-dimensional responses and cooperation at the national, regional, and global levels," a joint statement adopted in the meeting said.
The statement also said the pandemic has deepened a range of complex challenges, such as protectionism, unilateralism, xenophobia, discrimination and education inequality, saying, "We reiterated our full engagement and solidarity with the international community to overcome socio-economic impacts of COVID-19."
During the meeting, the parliamentary leaders also committed themselves to building a partnership for information sharing on the virus fight as well as the fair global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)