(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 18)
Shortage of hospital beds
Prevent potential collapse of healthcare system
It is inevitable for the country's social distancing guidelines to be upgraded to the highest level in order to fight the resurgent coronavirus pandemic more effectively. The health authorities should no longer delay this if they really want to better protect the people from the public health crisis.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the number of daily new COVID-19 infections stood at 1,014 Wednesday with the total caseload reaching 46,453. It was slightly lower than the previous day's 1,078 ― the highest since the first case was reported here on Jan. 20.
Now, one of the most urgent tasks is to secure enough hospital beds for coronavirus patients. Hospitals, especially those in Seoul and the metropolitan area, have begun to run out of such beds amid the third wave of massive infections. No one wants to see a repetition of the nightmare that hit the southeastern city of Daegu in the first wave of the pandemic in February and March. Some patients died of the disease there without getting any treatment due to the lack of available beds.
Well aware of the deteriorating situation, the Moon Jae-in administration announced a plan to make 10,000 hospital beds available by the end of the year. The plan includes 287 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 2,700 beds in hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 and 7,000 bends in residential treatment facilities. The government has also promised to expand beds at public hospitals by 5,000 by 2025.
However, concerns are growing that such a plan might not accommodate the soaring number of new coronavirus patients. Some medical experts warn that the daily numbers could shoot up to as high as 3,000 if the virus keeps spreading rapidly this winter. About 500 patients already had to wait for hospitalization Sunday, one day after daily new infections surpassed 1,000 for the first time.
More worrisome is the lack of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in a critical condition. It is hard to find any such beds in properly equipped units. Currently only 2 percent of the total 10,000 ICU beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients. The proportion is too low. Another problem is that the number of beds at public hospitals accounts for a mere 10 percent of the total. This means the nation's healthcare system is too heavily dependent on privately-run hospitals.
Thus it is almost impossible to drastically increase hospital beds for coronavirus patients without active collaboration with private hospitals, particularly general hospitals affiliated with universities. If needed, the government will have to issue an emergency mobilization order to forcibly make their beds available for COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care. It is also necessary to provide various incentives for private hospitals to accommodate such patients.
Supplying more doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers is equally important. Many of them are increasingly burning out due to overwork in the face of the re-emerging pandemic. The government should go all-out to solve the shortage of medical staff by, for instance, mobilizing military personnel and police. It also must work out comprehensive measures to prevent a potential collapse of the healthcare system before it is too late.
(END)