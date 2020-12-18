Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't additionally designates real estate speculative zones (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 fatalities hit record high, patient dies waiting for treatment (Kookmin Daily)

-- Top prosecutor files suit against suspension of duty (Donga llbo)

-- Calls grow for upgraded social distancing measures (Seoul Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 deaths hit record high, health care system hits limit (Segye Times)

-- At least 30 nations will begin vaccine inoculation in January (Chosun Ilbo)

-- COVID-19 patient dies in Seoul waiting for treatment (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Patient in 60s dies waiting for treatment (Hankyoreh)

-- Top prosecutor files suit against Moon's suspension of duty (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Official prices of Seoul houses to rise in 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Speed of COVID-19 vaccine distribution will affect fate of economic recovery (Korea Economic Daily)

