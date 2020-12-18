Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't additionally designates real estate speculative zones (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 fatalities hit record high, patient dies waiting for treatment (Kookmin Daily)
-- Top prosecutor files suit against suspension of duty (Donga llbo)
-- Calls grow for upgraded social distancing measures (Seoul Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 deaths hit record high, health care system hits limit (Segye Times)
-- At least 30 nations will begin vaccine inoculation in January (Chosun Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 patient dies in Seoul waiting for treatment (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Patient in 60s dies waiting for treatment (Hankyoreh)
-- Top prosecutor files suit against Moon's suspension of duty (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Official prices of Seoul houses to rise in 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Speed of COVID-19 vaccine distribution will affect fate of economic recovery (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Deaths hit record, cases still above 1,000 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Patient dies waiting for treatment as COVID-19 fatalities hit record (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's electricity rate to reflect fuel costs (Korea Times)
(END)