Daewoo Shipbuilding halts Okpo shipyard over virus infections

09:56 December 18, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday it has suspended its Okpo shipyard for three days due to COVID-19 infections among its workers.

Three workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said.

"The work suspension will have a limited impact on the construction of ships as it applies for just the one business day of Friday and the other two days are the weekend," Yoon Yohan, a company spokesman, told Yonhap News Agency.

The shipyard is located in Okpo, Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said an additional suspension will be considered if more confirmed cases are reported.

On Thursday, 1,400 workers took virus tests, and 2,000 more are slated to undergo the tests Friday.

This file photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. shows its shipyard in Okpo, Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

