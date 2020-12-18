Go to Contents
Celltrion inks supply agreement for COVID-19 test kit in U.S.

11:12 December 18, 2020

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. said Friday it has signed an agreement worth 240 billion won (US$220 million) to supply a diagnostic kit for the novel coronavirus in the United States.

Under the agreement, Celltrion's rapid antibody diagnostic test (RDT) kit for the new coronavirus, named DiaTrust, will be distributed by Prime Healthcare Distributors.

This image, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. on Dec. 18, 2020, shows the company's rapid antibody diagnostic test (RDT) kit for the coronavirus, named DiaTrust. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The kit was co-developed by the South Korean in-vitro diagnostic company Humasis.

The new antibody detection test is most suitable for identifying acute or early infection of the COVID-19 virus, Celltrion said.

The agreement came after Celltrion canceled en earlier agreement worth 210 billion won (US$185 million) with Prime Healthcare Distributors to distribute its rapid antigen kit, Sampinute.

