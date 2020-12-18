Hyundai Samho workers go on partial strike over wage dispute
12:01 December 18, 2020
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. began a partial strike Friday after they failed to narrow differences with the management over wages, its parent Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said.
The workers in the morning shift walked away from their production lines at 10 a.m. in a six-hour strike while those on the evening shift plan to put down their tools at 10 p.m. for another six-hour strike.
The labor union calls for, among other things, pay raise, the abolition of the wage peak system and the hiring of new workers.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword