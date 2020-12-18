Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Dec. 14 -- S. Korea's parliament passes bill on banning cross-border launch of anti-Pyongyang leaflets
-- Pompeo says N. Korea a greater threat than Russia in cyber security
16 -- UN passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 16th consecutive year
17 -- N. Korea says leader Kim visits mausoleum to mark late father's death anniversary
