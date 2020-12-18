Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
U.S. reaffirms commitment to complete denuclearization of N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has reaffirmed his country's continued commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea, the State Department said Friday.
Biegun, while meeting with top South Korean officials in Seoul, also confirmed the United States' commitment to coordinating its denuclearization efforts with South Korea.
"During his meetings with senior ROK officials in Seoul, Deputy Secretary Biegun expressed appreciation for the ROK's continued partnership in COVID-19 response, discussed how to ensure the U.S.-ROK alliance is prepared to face the challenges of the next 70 years," the department said in a press release.
Pompeo says N. Korea a greater threat than Russia in cyber security
WASHINGTON, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Koreans are consistently trying to break into U.S. servers for classified information, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday, adding North Korea and China pose greater threats than Russia to the U.S.
"It's an ongoing battle, an ongoing struggle to keep our systems safe," the top U.S. diplomat said in an interview with U.S. radio network Breitbart News.
Pompeo said the United States faces similar threats from Russian and Chinese actors.
UN passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 16th consecutive year
WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for improvements to human rights conditions in North Korea.
The resolution marks the 16th of its kind since 2005.
The U.N. again condemned "in the strongest terms, the systematic, widespread and gross violations" of human rights by North Korean authorities.
Former U.S. nuclear negotiator says N. Korea's ultimate goal is to secure regime
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- A former U.S. nuclear negotiator said Thursday that Washington needs to push for normalizing relations with North Korea and make efforts to sign a peace treaty that ends the 1950-53 Korean War, as Pyongyang's ultimate goal is to secure its regime and leadership.
Joseph DeTrani also said during a virtual seminar that recognizing North Korea as a nuclear weapons state is not a "viable option" because such recognition would facilitate an arms race and cause instability in the region.
"We know it's security for the regime, security for the leadership. That's the ultimate objective," said the former U.S. special envoy for six-party nuclear talks during the conference hosted by the state-run Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS).
U.S. expresses concerns over S. Korean ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflets
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. government had expressed concerns about a South Korean bill prohibiting the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets across the border before the South Korean parliament passed the bill this week, a news report said Thursday.
Citing unidentified sources, the Washington Post said Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun had "privately conveyed" the U.S. government's concerns during his trip to Seoul that ended last Friday.
The bill passed Monday by a 187-0 vote in South Korea's unicameral parliament.
