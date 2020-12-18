Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Assembly passes bill on banning cross-border launch of anti-Pyongyang leaflets
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's parliament on Monday passed a controversial bill prohibiting the launching of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the inter-Korean border, a move critics claim violates freedom of expression.
The revision to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, billed as the anti-leaflet law, outlaws the scattering of leaflets critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or his political system across the border.
Violators of the law can face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won (US$27,000), if convicted.
Ministry says ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflets 'least possible measure' to protect people in border regions
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prohibiting the flying of anti-North Korea leaflets is the "least possible measure" to protect the safety of people living in border regions, the unification ministry said Monday, after a U.S. congressman criticized the envisioned ban for violating civil liberties.
The ruling Democratic Party, which commands a majority in the National Assembly, has been pushing to legislate a ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets to the North with a relevant revision bill up for a vote for approval.
The opposition party lawmakers have been blocking its passage through filibustering.
Defector activist mulls constitutional complaint over ban on anti-Pyongyang leafleting
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A high-profile North Korean defector activist is considering filing a constitutional complaint against the recently legislated ban on the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the communist nation, his lawyer said Tuesday.
On Monday night, the National Assembly, controlled by the ruling Democratic Party, passed the bill penalizing the sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the North despite strong objection by opposition party lawmakers.
Critics, including Park Sang-hak, a defector who heads Fighters for a Free North Korea, have strongly opposed the ban, saying it would violate the right to freedom of speech.
FM says freedom of expression can be limited over leafleting ban
WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday defended the country's recent passage of a bill prohibiting sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea, arguing that freedom of expression can be limited for the safety of people.
South Korea's ruling party-controlled National Assembly approved the leafleting ban Monday despite criticism that it undermines the right to freedom of expression and the country has given in to pressure from Pyongyang.
But the government has stressed that sending such leaflets could provoke the North to engage in bellicose behavior so as to endanger the safety of people living in border regions. Pyongyang has sharply protested such leaflets and even blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in anger earlier this year.
S. Korea to develop border security sensor detecting ground vibration
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea began producing ground vibration sensors on a trial basis to install on the border with North Korea, officials said Thursday, after the military failed to detect a North Korean jumping over barbed wire fences on the border in a defection bid last month.
The system is designed to sense vibrations on the ground and ring an alarm bell to allow troops to detect infiltrators, as it is to be equipped with diverse sensors, such as infrared, image and vibration sensors, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The agency launched the project in December last year in cooperation with Hanwha Systems Co. and is currently building a prototype. After wrapping up necessary tests by 2022, it plans to deliver the equipment to the military around 2023, according to officials.
Unification ministry expresses regret over U.N. rapporteur's appeal to review leafleting ban
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry expressed regret Thursday after a U.N. special rapporteur called on South Korea to reconsider a recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea, saying the measure was legislated in due democratic procedures.
Earlier in the week, the National Assembly, controlled by the ruling Democratic Party, passed the bill penalizing the sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the North despite strong objection by opposition party lawmakers.
Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana has told a U.S. media outlet that he hopes South Korea will reconsider the legislation before it goes into effect, citing the freedom of expression of activist groups.
