Seoul stocks set to climb next week amid U.S. stimulus hopes

10:00 December 19, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks will likely further advance next week as investors pin hopes on new U.S. stimulus.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at a new record high of 2,772.18 points on Friday, up 0.07 percent from a week ago.

While the index fell for two consecutive sessions earlier this week amid a spike in local COVID-19 cases, the index slightly recovered to end the week at an all-time high.

Analysts said investor sentiment was lifted by progress in new U.S. stimulus talks and a dovish message from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on continuing to support the pandemic-struck U.S. economy.

Electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul show the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,772.18 on Dec. 18, 2020, up 1.75 points or 0.06 percent from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

"The KOSPI is expected to exhibit an overall upward trend next week as the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee met market expectations," Korea Investment & Securities analyst Kim Sung-keun said.

"While there weren't any surprises, it expressed that it would maintain its accommodative stance over the long run."

"Much of the market attention will now likely be placed on fiscal policy," Kim added, pointing at the new U.S. stimulus deal.

Hopes for new stimulus have recently gathered ground as new COVID-19 cases in the United States have yet to show signs of slowing down.

Analysts still noted that potential new COVID-19 restrictions in South Korea to fight against the new surge in cases could weigh on market sentiment.

The country reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Friday, leading authorities to review adopting the toughest Level 3 social distancing measures, which would ban gatherings of 10 or more people.

"The Level 3 measures are virtually a lockdown and will likely have a negative impact on the local economy," Kim said.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

