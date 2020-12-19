Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 December 19, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -2/-10 Sunny 10
Incheon -2/-9 Cloudy 10
Suwon -1/-10 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 00/-9 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 02/-9 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon -1/-15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 04/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-6 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 04/-4 Cloudy 20
Jeju 06/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 03/-5 Sunny 0
Busan 05/-3 Sunny 0
