Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 December 19, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-10 Sunny 10

Incheon -2/-9 Cloudy 10

Suwon -1/-10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 00/-9 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 02/-9 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon -1/-15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-6 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 04/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeju 06/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 03/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 05/-3 Sunny 0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK