Main opposition party on alert after spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

22:04 December 19, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Saturday ordered its key members to work from home after one of its spokespeople tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The conservative opposition party said Yun Hee-suk, who serves as a party spokesman, tested positive for COVID-19. It added those who attended an emergency committee meeting with Yun on Thursday are required to take virus tests and work from home until they receive the results.

Most of the party's leading figures, including interim chief Kim Chong-in and floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young, were at the meeting with Yun.

Yun reportedly placed himself in self-isolation since Thursday afternoon after he was told that a person whom he previously met may have contracted the virus. But it was confirmed that he worked at the parliament Thursday morning.

A PPP official said the party is considering canceling its upcoming events or holding them online.

This file photo, taken on Sept. 10, 2020, shows People Power Party spokesperson Yun Hee-suk at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

