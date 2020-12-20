Go to Contents
S. Korea's kimchi exports soar this year

10:06 December 20, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of kimchi rose sharply in the first 11 months of the year thanks to its growing popularity, data showed Sunday.

Overseas shipments of kimchi came to US$132 million in the January-November period, already surpassing last year's total, according to the customs data.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish normally made of fermented cabbage, salt and hot peppers, and is eaten with almost all meals.

Major export destinations included Japan, the United States, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Japan was the biggest buyer of South Korean kimchi products, importing $64.9 million worth from South Korea in the January-November period.

The U.S. came next with $21 million, followed by Hong Kong with $7 million and Taiwan with $5.4 million.

This photo, provided by Daesang Corp. on July 22, 2020, shows its Jonggajip kimchi. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

