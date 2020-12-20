(LEAD) Ahn Cheol-soo declares bid for Seoul mayoral by-election
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the minor opposition People's Party, announced Sunday he will run in next year's Seoul mayoral by-election in order to pave the way for a presidential power transition.
He made clear that he wants to become a "unified candidate" for the opposition bloc. It will be his third bid for the Seoul mayorship.
Ahn stressed the significance of the election slated for April 15 next year.
"I thought I should throw myself into the race to prevent the situation of a (presidential) power change becoming impossible with a defeat in the Seoul mayor election," he said during a press conference at the National Assembly.
If the opposition bloc were to win the race, it would mean coming closer to victory in the presidential poll in March 2022, according to Ahn.
He said he would "lay a bridge" for that. It remains uncertain whether the main opposition People Power Party will accept his call for a single candidate to take on the ruling Democratic Party in the election.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)