Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #misc

Today in Korean history

14:10 December 20, 2020

Dec. 21

1905 -- Ito Hirobumi, the mastermind behind Japan's takeover of Korea, is named his country's first ruler of the Korean Peninsula.

1968 -- The Seoul-Incheon Highway is opened.

1979 -- Choi Kyu-hah is sworn in as South Korea's 10th president.

2001 -- Pitcher Park Chan-ho signs a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers of U.S. Major League Baseball.

2010 -- South Korea lights up a giant Christmas tree on top of a border hill near North Korea amid concerns that Pyongyang, which denounced the move as psychological warfare against the North, might attempt to strike it down.

2017 -- A North Korean soldier flees to South Korea through the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, followed by gunfire from both sides.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK