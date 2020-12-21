(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 21)

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., said he would have the U.S. government re-evaluate South Korea in its upcoming reports on human rights and religious freedom. Smith, co-chair of the bipartisan Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, argued that the legislation of the leaflet prohibition could violate the South Korea's Constitution and its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). According to media reports, the commission is likely to hold a hearing on the ban next month when the U.S. Congress begins a new session.