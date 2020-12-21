Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Monday's weather forecast

09:09 December 21, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-6 Sunny 20

Incheon 03/-5 Cloudy 20

Suwon 04/-6 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 04/-5 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 03/-13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-3 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/06 Cloudy 20

Daegu 07/-4 Cloudy 30

Busan 08/00 Sunny 0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK