Monday's weather forecast
09:09 December 21, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-6 Sunny 20
Incheon 03/-5 Cloudy 20
Suwon 04/-6 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 04/-5 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 06/-4 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 03/-13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 08/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-3 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/06 Cloudy 20
Daegu 07/-4 Cloudy 30
Busan 08/00 Sunny 0
(END)