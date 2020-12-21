Seoul may ban gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government is pushing to implement an extreme assembly restriction measure that would ban gatherings of five or more people in the capital to slow the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Monday.
Its new administrative order for the restrictions on freedom of assembly may take effect on Christmas Eve in time for the peak season for year-end gatherings and events, the officials said.
The municipal government has been fine-tuning the new assembly restriction measure with the provincial government of Gyeonggi, which surrounds Seoul, and is planning to make an official announcement soon, they noted.
The ban on gatherings of five or more people, if implemented, would be stronger than under the highest Level 3 social distancing scheme, in which gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.
The greater Seoul area is currently under Level 2.5, the second highest in the nation's five-tier social distancing alert system. Level 2.5 bans gatherings with 50 or more people, but the capital area has already been enforcing the Level 3 guidelines as far as assembly restrictions are concerned.
If the new administrative order is issued in the capital area, only meetings of four or fewer people are allowed regardless of indoors or outdoors.
Last week, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung said in a social media post that he was discussing the strident assembly restriction measure with other local governments in the capital area.
In Seoul, the number of new daily coronavirus cases rose by an all-time high of 473 on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 423 set only three days ago. Throughout this month, the number of daily cases in the capital has fluctuated between 213 and 473.
