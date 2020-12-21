Samsung Heavy wins 408 bln-won LNG ship order from Oceania

Go to Contents
10:09 December 21, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Monday it has received a 408 billion-won (US$370 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas ship.

Samsung Heavy signed the deal with an unidentified shipper in the Oceania region to deliver two LNG carriers by February 2024, the company said in a statement.

The company has bagged $4.4 billion worth of orders so far this year, achieving 52 percent of this year's order target of $8.4 billion, a company spokesman said.

This undated file photo provided by Samsung Heavy shows an LNG ship built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

