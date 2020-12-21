Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COVID-19 #coronavirus #military

Military hospital near Seoul begins receiving COVID-19 patients

11:02 December 21, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- A military hospital in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, began receiving coronavirus patients on Monday, the defense ministry said, amid a shortage of hospital beds due to a spike in the number of new infections.

The hospital can provide up to 80 beds for COVID-19 patients, according to the ministry.

Two other military hospitals in the southeastern city of Daegu and the central city of Daejeon also opened to civilians last week as part of the military's efforts to help the government's handling of the pandemic.

On Monday, South Korea added 925 new virus cases, raising the total caseload to 50,591. The daily virus death toll hit a record high of 24.

Among the military population, 483 infections have been reported so far, with no additional cases reported on the day.

In this photo taken on Dec. 14, 2020, and provided by the defense ministry, service members move hospital beds at a military hospital in the central city of Daejeon to receive civilian COVID-19 patients. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK