Korea Shipbuilding wins 582 bln won in orders from Europe
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the world's leading shipbuilding group, said Monday it has received a combined 582 billion won (US$529 million) in orders to build several ships.
Korea Shipbuilding has signed several deals with unidentified shippers in Europe to build seven ships -- four container carriers, two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers and a product carrier (PC) -- the company said in a statement.
The container carriers and LPG ships will be delivered from the second half of 2022, while the PC vessel will be delivered in the first half of 2022, it said.
In its report released in September, Clarksons Research Services forecast global demand for container ships to jump by 72 percent to 187 ships next year from an estimated 109 ships this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Korea Shipbuilding is the holding company that has Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. under its wing.
So far this year, the three shipyards have bagged $8 billion worth of orders, or 107 ships, achieving 73 percent of this year's order target of $11 billion.
